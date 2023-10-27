PROFESSOR OF ROCK Breaks Down THE DOORS' Eerie Serial Killer Epic, The Final Song JIM MORRISON Recorded; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Up next, the last musical will and testament of an all-time legend, Jim Morrison of The Doors! Taken from the planet at the age of 27. Today’s song, 'Riders On The Storm', was nearly as haunting as his death. It’s a sinister and mystical epic about a spree killer that has some incredible insight into the artist who created it as well as the human psyche. After lighting up the world with 'Break On Through' and 'Light My Fire', The Doors took their mystical rock to a new level of brilliance, but at what cost? We break down the epic rock track and the band next on Professor Of Rock."