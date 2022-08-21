PROFESSOR OF ROCK Digs Deep Into The Layers Of PINK FLOYD's Classic Album The Dark Side Of The Moon (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Imagine if you will an album so legendaryn so in demand that there were factories working around the clock to manufacture it and still couldn’t keep up, or so the legend goes. And it's still selling like hotcakes. It spent almost 20 years on the charts but never went to #1 in its native land. It has spawned more folk tales than any album ever. Led by a provocative and talented lyricist / singer Roger Waters, as well as a true guitar legend in David Gilmour, today we unpeel the endless sonic layers of the song 'Time' and 'The Great Gig In The Sky', songs so stunningly true to life and space they have the power to stop time. With incredible contributions from Rick Wright and Nick Mason and with commentary from the great Alan Parsons, The Dark Side Of The Moon is a true '70s classic rock manifesto, and the breakdown is next."