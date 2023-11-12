PROFESSOR OF ROCK Digs Deep To Find Out What ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA's Hit "Livin' Thing" Is Really About (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story behind one of the many genius tracks created by one of the most shy and reluctant stars of the rock era: Jeff Lynne ELO, otherwise known as Electric Light Orchestra. The lyrics of this international hit have spawned very emotional interpretations. See if you can guess what the real answer is. Was their '70s classic, 'Livin’ Thing', written about the suicide of a former bandmate? Was it written about saving the whales? Was it written about a bad bout of dysentery? Some swear it's a crusade against abortion, and then others are convinced that the song is about a relationship. Try and guess once you hear the song and we will solve it. It’s a song that opened the door for the genius leader of this band to meet his heroes and work with them when they got back together."