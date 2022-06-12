Professor Of Rock Investigates Success Of TOMMY JAMES AND THE SHONDELLS Hit "Mony Mony", Talks BILLY IDOL Cover Version With Guitarist STEVE STEVENS (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, a song that was a major hit twice for two different iconic artists. 'Mony Mony' hit for Tommy James And The Shondells in the '60s and then Billy Idol’s live remake hit #1 in 1987. It was also banned from being played at high school dances across America because of an alleged obscene recitation of the lyrics by teenagers. The original Tommy James and Billy Idol’s guitarist Steve Stevens share the story of this #1 hit remake and how became a classic rock standard."