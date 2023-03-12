PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates The Rise And Fall Of BILLY SQUIER (Video)

March 12, 2023, 9 minutes ago

news professor of rock billy squier classic rock

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, the story of a journeyman rocker who finally scored fame when he reached his 30s.  Billy Squier’s breakout hit, 'The Stroke', was a provocative sledgehammer - misinterpreted by innuendo that led the way to one of the biggest albums of the '80s. It sold 4 million copies. In 1981, he was on top of the business he loathed, but ironically, just a few years later, after releasing his highest charting single, 'Rock Me Tonite', his career suddenly plummeted due to a music video.  After that, he just up and disappeared! The details of the slow climb and the rapid fall of an '80s icon is next on Professor of Rock."



