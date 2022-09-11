PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates Two Sides Of VAN HALEN, Shares New Interview With SAMMY HAGAR (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"A tale of two lead singers: Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth. Both fronted Van Halen, both had different philosophies. Ww look at them through two classic song from both eras: 'Aint Talkin’ Bout Love' from the '70s debut, and 'Why Can’t This Be Love' from the '80s, album 5150. They are both great because the music for each was written by the genius Eddie Van Halen along with the usual offerings by Michael Anthony and Alex Van Halen. The story of both songs along with an interview from Sammy Hagar about the #3 hit is up next."