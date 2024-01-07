PROFESSOR OF ROCK Looks Back On THE POLICE's Breakthrough Success With Two Radio Unfriendly Songs; Video Interview With Drummer STEWART COPELAND Streaming

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with one of rock’s greatest drummers: Stewart Copeland of The Police. Stewart tells the story of two radio-unfriendly tracks, 'Roxanne' and 'Can’t Stand Losing You'. They were early singles from The Police when Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland were trying to make it. The edgy songs were supposed to be a pair of breakthrough hits that would put this band on the map, only radio stations wouldn’t play them. And there’s some difference of opinion as to why. even within the band. One story says that they were banned due to their subject matter, with 'Roxanne' centering around prostitution and 'Can’t Stand Losing' You about teen suicide. Another story says that the band stretched the truth about being blacklisted just to stir up some publicity. But either way, these songs became massive and set this group on a course to become the world’s biggest band just a few years later. It’s a story you’re not going to want to miss, told by a legend next on the Professor of Rock."