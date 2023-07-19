PROFESSOR OF ROCK On DAVID LEE ROTH v. SAMMY HAGAR-Eras Of VAN HALEN - "I Appreciate Both Eras For Different Reasons"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today, we’re going to go behind the Top 10 songs of this very same week from the year 1986. If you need a break from the sheer insanity of the 2020s, we’ve got you covered. We’re hopping into the DeLorean and returning to the golden era of rock. After counting down the Top 10 songs from 37 years ago, we’re re-ranking them according to how much the world has listened to them since. So by the end, we’ll have an entirely new Top 10 for you. This time around countdown contenders include multiple movie soundtrack hits including 'Danger Zone' by Kenny Loggins, a comeback single from legendary band the Moody Blues with 'In Your Wildest Dreams' who found new life in the neon decade, and not one, but two heavy-weight rivalries between iconic bands and their former frontmen, including Van Halen with Sammy Hagar vs. David Lee Roth solo... You’re not going to want to miss this one. It’s all coming up… next on the Professor Of Rock."