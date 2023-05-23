PROFESSOR OF ROCK On PINK FLOYD's "Simple Little Country Song", And Why Their Greatest Hits Album Is "A Disaster"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with this message:

"When Pink Floyd’s leader, Syd Barrett, descended into madness due to a break from reality and using drugs, the band was concerned that losing their frontman could be the end of their career, so Roger Waters stepped up and took over songwriting duties. Then they pulled off the massive album Dark Side Of The Moon with the help of a brilliant young engineer named Alan Parsons, who decided not to do their follow-up. Was it luck or could they create a compelling follow-up themselves? Today’s song is the result. 'Wish You Were Here' from the 70s classic of the same name was partly written about their lost frontman. It was also one of the only songs that the two principal songwriters of this legendary group Roger Waters and David Gilmour truly collaborated on. Waters would call it a simple little country song... What? Prog rock's elite band gone country? It may be the greatest acoustic riff ever recorded and it contained screw-ups like David Gilmour coughing and wheezing because he was quitting smoking. This song and its album also prove that even though this legendary band has written some of the greatest songs ever, a greatest hits album would be a disaster. Find out why, next."