PROFESSOR OF ROCK Puts OZZY OSBOURNE, GEORGE HARRISON, JOHN FOGERTY And Others On Trial; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, we’re putting some of the most iconic musicians on trial, and giving you some of the craziest lawsuits in history along with their verdicts. From stolen songs like John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival being sued for sounding too much like himself, to a tragedy where Ozzy Osbourne was sued due to his song allegedly killing someone. Then Beatle George Harrison was sued for ripping off a song from a decade earlier by an all-girl band named The Chiffons, and then during the trial that same girl group would cover his alleged ripped-off song, 'My Sweet Lord'... the one they say he ripped off ??? Then another one where Vanilla Ice, who ripped off the legendary rock group Queen and decided to buy the full copyright to their song because it would be cheaper than the legal fees. You won’t believe some of these… 5 great stories coming up next!"