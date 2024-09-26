PROFESSOR OF ROCK Shines A Light On Two GUNS N' ROSES Classics - "One Of These May Be The Most Controversial Track Of The 80s"; Video

Professor Of Rock introduces the new video below with the following message:

"Okay, we’re getting a little controversial here today. I mean, it’s unavoidable when you’re talking about the legendary and reckless Guns N' Roses. As a way of introduction, let me give you their calling card: It simply reads “Sex, Drugs, and Rock N Roll.” Yeah, everybody knows this catchphrase. But GN'R epitomized it. Especially on their 1987 debut album, Appetite For Destruction. Which, by the way, is the biggest-selling debut LP ever. With their fingers hovering over the self-destruction button, these guys wrote bad-ass song after bad-ass song. Two of which we’re diving deep into today: 'Paradise City' and 'Rocket Queen'. And one of these, I tell ya, it may be the most controversial track of the 80s. Let’s just say it contained some explicit extra-curricular vocals. It’s pretty shocking. You’ll see why coming up... next on the Professor Of Rock."