PROFESSOR OF ROCK Takes A Deep Dive Into PINK FLOYD'S The Wall And "Run Like Hell" (Video)

"It is arguably the most ambitious and iconic concept album ever created, written by a band that was coming apart at the seams. Pink Floyd, The Wall. It was born out of the mind of mad genius Roger Waters one of the rock era’s most provocative and insightful lyricists, its genesis began when a stadium-sized concert went sideways. Feeling disconnected from his audience, Roger Waters lost it when one fan tried to incite a riot. Roger became so livid he spit in the fan’s face. It was a reprehensible action but it did lead to the creation of this blockbuster record. Today, we’re not only giving you the story behind this landmark album, but also delving deep into one of its greatest tracks, 'Run Like Hell'. First written by guitarist David Gilmour for a solo album along with 'Comfortably Numb', but it’s since become a powerful and dangerous warning against cutting ourselves off from reality. You’re not going to want to miss the breakdown on this one. It’s all coming up, next on the Professor of Rock."