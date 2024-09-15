PROFESSOR OF ROCK Takes A Deep Dive Into SWEET Hit "Love Is Like Oxygen" - "They Blended Powerful Rock With Orchestral Intensity; A Full Blown Musical Experience" (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up... the story of the mini-rock symphony, 'Love Is Like Oxygen', from Sweet, a band once dismissed by critics as a 'bubblegum group' focused only on making money. But with their final big hit, the band reached the pinnacle of their artistry, delivering a track that was a complete departure from their usual sound. Sadly, their redemptive success was short-lived, as their lead singer left the band amidst deteriorating health—at one point, landing in the ER for emergency heart surgery. On the operating table, he suffered 12 consecutive heart attacks, yet somehow, he survived. The story of how this musical triumph was created, why Sweet should be more revered, and what happened to one of the pioneers of glam rock next..."