PROFESSOR OF ROCK Takes A Deep Dive Into The Career Of ZEBRA, "The Greatest Rock Group You've Never Heard Of" (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, it’s the story of a band that just might be the greatest rock group you’ve never heard of. Often compared to Led Zeppelin, and sometimes Triumph, this band called Zebra had a unique blend of rock influences that set them apart and gave them their own unmistakable edge. For nearly a decade, Zebra battled to make their mark, and when they finally broke through, it seemed like luck was on their side. With a debut album that sold 600K with rock hits like 'Who’s Behind The Door' and 'Tell Me What You Want', everyone thought they’d be the next great rock band. But, as the plot thickened a sudden turn of misfortune changed everything for this band, and their ascension was cut short. A slow rise to fame followed by a swift fall from greatness—is coming up next on Professor of Rock."