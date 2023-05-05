PROFESSOR OF ROCK - "The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Had One Job To Do, And They Screwed It Up!"; Video

Earlier this week, The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 inductees. Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominees were Iron Maiden, Soundgarden Joy Division/New Order, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, The Spinners, Warren Zevon, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, The White Stripes and A Tribe Called Quest. The top vote getters were as follows: George Michael with 1,040,872 votes; Cyndi Lauper with 928,113 votes; Warren Zevon with 634,130 votes; Iron Maiden with 449,682 votes; and Soundgarden with 427,020 votes. After all this they chose to induct Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, and The Spinners, with Dj Kool Herc and Link Wray going under the Musical Influence award and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin under the Musical Excellence award. Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Honor the fan vote but they managed to screw that up by only inducting one of the top give vote getters and leaving out the two rock acts in the Top 5, Soundgarden and Iron Maiden... proving that the fan vote is useless."

Greg Harris, the CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, spoke with Audacy about this year's inductees.

On Iron Maiden not being inducted, he tells host Taryn Daly, “We love that people care. That they care if they’re in or out, and that their fans care. The truth is anybody that’s nominated, the odds are good that they’ll eventually get in. In fact, I think it may be as high as 90% eventually go in. Rage, this was their sixth time, I believe, fifth time on the ballot, or sixth time. And so sometimes it takes a while. But let’s see where it lands. Right now, let’s celebrate this year’s class, and we can start to debate about next year’s class once the spotlight is off of this year’s class.”

2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees:

Performer Category:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Don Cornelius

The Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3, and will return to Cleveland in 2024.

