PROGJECT - All-Star Prog Rock Experience To Perform Classics By GENESIS, YES, ELP, KING CRIMSON, PINK FLOYD, RUSH, JETHRO TULL And More; Video Trailer

ProgJect is "The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience" featuring Michael Sadler, Ryo Okumoto, Jason Bieler, Matt Dorsey, and Jonathan Mover performing the classics and epics of Genesis, YES, ELP, and King Crimson, along with some Pink Floyd, Rush, Jethro Tull, Peter Gabriel, Gentle Giant and more.

The brainchild of Jonathan Mover, ProgJect came to fruition out of his love for and childhood dream of playing the 'prog' he grew up listening to. "Prog rock is the reason I play drums," Mover explains.

After a last-minute call to tour with the premier Genesis tribute band The Musical Box, Mover returned home waxing nostalgic: “I haven't had that much fun onstage in a long time and was reminded of the reason I began drumming in the first place - prog rock. Playing songs like 'Robbery, Assault and Battery', 'Dance on A Volcano', 'Wot Gorilla', 'Watcher of The Skies' and 'Back In NYC' had me feeling fifteen again and relit the very same fire I felt when I first picked up sticks."



Next thought, "What if I put together 'The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience', with top players, and pay homage to our favorite Prog giants - Genesis, YES, ELP and King Crimson, along with some Pink Floyd, Rush, Peter Gabriel, U.K., Jethro Tull, Gentle Giant and more?" The seeds were sown.

With a two-plus hour set that includes prog classics and epics such as, "Squonk", "Cinema Show", "Firth Of Fifth', "Karn Evil 9 - 1st Impression Pt. I & II", "Siberian Khatru", "Roundabout", "Heart Of The Sunrise", "21st Century Schizoid Man", "Lark's Tongues In Aspic", "Xanadu", "La Villa Strangiato", "Have A Cigar", "Wish You Were Here", "Solsbury Hill", "Living In The Past" and more... ProgJect is going to drop your jaw and blow your mind.

Watch the ProgJect video trailer below.

From the first full-band rehearsal in late September, 2019, the chemistry was immediate. Rehearsals continued with the band shaping the songs and arrangements, and with their first tour in the works, ProgJect was set to embark on a two-dozen date run from Northeast Canada, down the East Coast and across to the Midwest… and then came Covid.

Sixteen months later, ProgJect is back in full-production rehearsals, modifying the set and preparing for their first official tour, starting April 2022.

Lineup:

Michael Sadler (Saga) - Lead Vocals, Keys, Bass & Percussion

Ryo Okumoto (Spock’s Beard, Asia, Chris Squire) - Keyboards & Vocals

Jason Bieler (The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra, Saigon Kick) - Guitar & Vocals

Matt Dorsey (Sound Of Contact, Beth Hart, Hannah Montana) - Bass, Pedals, Guitar, Keys & Vocals

Jonathan Mover (GTR, Marillion, Joe Satriani, The Tubes) - Drums, Percussion, Samples & Vocals