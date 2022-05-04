PROGJECT - All-Star Prog Rock Experience Wraps First American Tour; Looks Ahead To More 2022 Dates

The recently formed ProgJect—acclaimed musicians Michael Sadler, Jonathan Mover, Mike Keneally, Ryo Okumoto and Matt Dorsey—successfully brought "The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” to venues coast to coast from April 1-30 and then wrapped the tour May 1 with an on-land headlining show in Florida as part of “Cruise To The Edge” (before it set sail the next day). They performed the classics and epics of Genesis, Yes, King Crimson and ELP, along with some Pink Floyd, Rush, Jethro Tull, Peter Gabriel, Gentle Giant and more.

ProgJect’s tour was highlighted by a two-night stand at Iridium in NYC on April 19 & 20, at which Derek Shulman (Gentle Giant) and Eddie Jobson (UK, Zappa, etc.) were in the house to see them play. In a tip of the hat to the band, Robert Fripp (King Crimson, etc.) posted a video clip of them playing their Crimson medley of “Lark’s” and “Nightmare” on his Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

ProgJect is now “looking at a West Coast run in early August to include the Pacific Northwest and California,” says Jonathan Mover, “and then late-August through mid-October across the States again, including some Canadian dates. Next year,” he adds, “aside from doing the US again, it looks like we’ll be heading to the UK/Europe, Mexico and Central/South America, and hoping to play some dates in Asia too.”

The band’s two-plus hour set of Prog Rock classics and epics encompassed such songs such as “Cinema Show,” “Firth of Fifth,” “Squonk,” “Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression–Pt. I & II,” “Siberian Khatru,” “Roundabout,” “Heart of the Sunrise,” “21st Century Schizoid Man,” “Lark's Tongues In Aspic, Pt. I & II”, “Xanadu,” “La Villa Strangiato,” “Have A Cigar,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Solsbury Hill” and “Living In The Past,” to name only a few.

ProgJect is:

Michael Sadler (SAGA): Lead Vocals

Jonathan Mover (GTR, Alice Cooper, Joe Satriani, The Tubes): Drums, Percussion, Vocals

Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani): Guitar, Vocals

Ryo Okumoto (Spock’s Beard, Asia, Chris Squire): Keyboards

Matt Dorsey (Sound of Contact, Beth Hart): Bass, Pedals, Guitar, Keys, Vocals