ProgPower USA Postponed (Again), Until June 2022

The pandemic continues to take its toll on concerts, tours and festivals. This morning (April 5) ProgPower USA organizer Glenn Harveston issued the following:

"It is with sadness and resignation, I must announce the postponement of ProgPower USA again this year. The unknown circumstances surrounding the current pandemic has simply made it impossible to move forward with safety & logistical planning. Despite progress and optimism for the fall in the U.S., consideration has to be taken into account for both international bands and attendees who are experiencing different circumstances and restrictions.

"ProgPower USA XXI will now take place June 1-4, 2022. Please note your current tickets will automatically carry forward to 2022. The same Ticketmaster protocol will be followed as last year in regards to any refund requests over the next 30 days as of April 6th. The following bands are **CONFIRMED** to return for Days 3 & 4 next year: Conception, Turilli/Lione Rhapsody, Jeff Scott Soto, Green Carnation, Witherfall, Thank You Scientist, and Aether Realm. Replacements for two bands will be announced very soon. The remaining three bands are unconfirmed at present. Those bands and I are working hard to resolve the situation.

"The promoters for Day 1 (Nathan Block) and Day 2 (Milton Mendonca) will be issuing their own statements in regards to their rosters separately.

"Please join me on Facebook live tonight at 8 PM, EST for a detailed explanation of past events and our current issues still to be finalized. I will also take questions. Thanks for your understanding, patience, and much needed support during these unprecedented times."