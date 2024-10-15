ProgPowerUSA 2025 Tickets On Sale This Saturday; THE OCEAN Forced To Cancel Appearance

The organizers for ProgPower USA have checked in with the following update:

"It is with regret that I announce The Ocean has canceled their appearance at ProgPower next September. The band reached out to me shortly after the festival last month and informed me of the issue. We tried to figure out a way that would allow the band to perform, but it's unclear whether or not that would be possible. Thus, I made the decision to pull the plug now and head into a new direction before tickets for Day 2 go on sale. I have already begun working on a replacement and should be able to announce something ahead of our on sale date for Day 2."

The band has issued the following statement:

"With The Ocean’s impending lineup change at the beginning of next year on the horizon and the fact that our work visas for the current lineup expired, we have to regretfully pull out of ProgPower USA 2025. Cancelling shows is an absolute last resort for us and we’re sorry for not being able to perform. We heard only great things about ProgPower and hope to be able to play ProgPower at one point in the future!"

The line-up for ProgPower USA 2025 is as follows:

Friday, September 5, 2025

Majestica

TEMIC

Be’lakor

The Night Flight Orchestra

Vanden Plas

Orden Ogan

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Aviations

All For Metal

Jelusick

Cemetery Skyline

Skáld

Symphony X

Tickets for ProgPower USA XXIV go on sale this Saturday, October 19 at noon EST through Ticketmaster.

Photo by Craig Murray