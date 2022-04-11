Progressive Death Metallers TRUENT To Release Through The Vale Of Earthly Torment In June

Canadian progressive death metal quintet Truent will self-release their full-length debut album, Through The Vale Of Earthly Torment, on June 17.

The official video for album track "The Last Hunt" can be seen below.

Born in a small town outside of Vancouver, BC, Truent is an exhilarating Canadian metal act on the rise. Combining massive riffs, head-spinning technicality, and sharp songwriting, Truent has crafted a crushing brand of groove-laden progressive death metal that is uniquely their own.

The band has released the following statement concerning the forthcoming new album:

"Written and recorded while the world was being ravaged by the pandemic, Through The Vale Of Earthly Torment was an exercise in escapism for us from the grim realities of life in turbulent times. While not a concept album in the traditional sense, we turned to themes of mythology and lore, exploring how people from all corners of the globe across all time periods have used myths to create vivid descriptions of their values. Each song centres itself around a creature or deity, and each of these entities are made to represent one of the seven deadly vices, giving the album a consistent through-line to follow."

"Musically, we expanded our sound with influences from all across the heavy music spectrum in order to create the most dynamic record we could. The songs weave together pummeling and technical riffs, triumphant choruses, and a number of oddball moments that hit seemingly from nowhere. There’s a wide mix of subgenres and sounds we explore throughout the album, often within the same song. We incorporate elements of everything from tech death to thrash metal to metallic hardcore into the records core sound of groove-filled progressive death metal. We do not want to be an easy band to categorize, and we feel this record is our most diverse work to date."

Tracklisting:

"Blood And Dust"

"Usurper Of The Sky"

"Silk And Bone"

"The Last Hunt"

"This Verdant Coil"

"In The Mire"

"Scathe Of Branches"

"Damned To The Deep"

Keaton Campbell from Of Modern Architecture contributes guest vocals to "Scathe Of Branches".

Pre-order your digital copy of Through The Vale Of Earthly Torment now at this location.

(Photo credit: Savannah Bagshaw)