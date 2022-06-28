Quantcast

PROJECTED Featuring SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI Members Issue Hypoxia Album "Making Of" Video

June 28, 2022, 23 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal projected

Rock and metal supergroup, Projected, have released a "making of" video in support of their new album Hypoxia, out now via Rat Pak Records. Watch below:

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Consequences"
"Dead Weight"
"The Thing That’s Real"
"Stain"
"Take Aim"
"Hypoxia"
"Without You"
"Scars"
"My Addiction"
"Test"
"Dark"
"Death Is Mostly Permanent"
"At Your Window"

"Stain" video:

"Hypoxia" video:



