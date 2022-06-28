PROJECTED Featuring SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI Members Issue Hypoxia Album "Making Of" Video

Rock and metal supergroup, Projected, have released a "making of" video in support of their new album Hypoxia, out now via Rat Pak Records. Watch below:

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Consequences"

"Dead Weight"

"The Thing That’s Real"

"Stain"

"Take Aim"

"Hypoxia"

"Without You"

"Scars"

"My Addiction"

"Test"

"Dark"

"Death Is Mostly Permanent"

"At Your Window"

"Stain" video:

"Hypoxia" video: