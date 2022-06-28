PROJECTED Featuring SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI Members Issue Hypoxia Album "Making Of" Video
June 28, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Rock and metal supergroup, Projected, have released a "making of" video in support of their new album Hypoxia, out now via Rat Pak Records. Watch below:
Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Consequences"
"Dead Weight"
"The Thing That’s Real"
"Stain"
"Take Aim"
"Hypoxia"
"Without You"
"Scars"
"My Addiction"
"Test"
"Dark"
"Death Is Mostly Permanent"
"At Your Window"
"Stain" video:
"Hypoxia" video: