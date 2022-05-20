PROJECTED Featuring SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE, TREMONTI Members Issue “Stain” From Upcoming Hypoxia Album

On the heels of the band’s blistering self-titled single, rock and metal supergroup Projected today released “Stain” - the latest track from their upcoming album Hypoxia, out June 24 via Rat Pak Records. The charged-up single comes in right away with a galloping snare beat before the band quickly soars into the chorus, with Connolly’s vocals and layered guitars setting the bedrock. The powerful track juxtaposes a message of navigating a wide array of emotions with a video of a lone astronaut, trying to find his way after a brutal touchdown on a foreign planet. The upcoming album features 13 brand new songs from the group consisting of Sevendust guitarist John Connolly, Alter Bridge/Creed drummer Scott Phillips, Sevendust bassist Vince Hornsby and Tremonti guitarist Eric “E-ROCK” Friedman.

“‘Hypoxia’ was the last song written for the record,” John Connolly says. “‘Stain’ was the first. This was the song that started the whole process and set the tone. It is a song of hope and possibilities.”

Those who preorder Hypoxia on iTunes will receive an instant download of the track “Stain.” Hypoxia is available for pre-order in various configurations including CD, vinyl, and cassette bundles, here.

Hypoxia shows a band building on its established foundation while incorporating new and exciting elements. Following the brooding album intro “Consequences,” listeners are then greeted to the crushing guitar riffs of John Connolly to open the galloping track “Dead Weight,” setting the stage for the rest of the album’s journey. Projected shows great range on this latest offering, establishing hooky and singable moments in songs like “Stain,” “Take Aim,” and “Scars” while expertly crafting classic nu-metal styles in “The Thing That’s Real,” and “Hypoxia.” Songs like “Dark” and “Death Is Mostly Permanent” showcase the band’s ability to slow things down while still keeping a foot-stomping pulse. Fans will be sure to be headbanging in no time to the latest offering by these rock and metal stalwarts.

Tracklisting:

"Consequences"

"Dead Weight"

"The Thing That’s Real"

"Stain"

"Take Aim"

"Hypoxia"

"Without You"

"Scars"

"My Addiction"

"Test"

"Dark"

"Death Is Mostly Permanent"

"At Your Window"

"Stain" video:

"Hypoxia" video: