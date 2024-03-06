PRONG Share Cover Of RUSH Classic "Working Man" (Regular Version); Audio
March 6, 2024, 7 minutes ago
Prong have released their new single, the regular cover version of the Rush classic "Working Man". Prong's cover appears as a shorter version on their latest album, State of Emergency, available on Steamhammer/SPV.
Commenting on Prong's version of "Working Man", Tommy Victor had this to say: "Rush had the big riffs and that’s something Prong always wants as well. Especially in the song 'Working Man' with that all-time classic opening riff. Prong being a power trio also connects us to this great Canadian band, and ironically we’re going out on tour with another great Canadian band, Vöivod!”
Save the song here, and listen below:
Prong's State Of Emergency is available on CD, LP and for digital download. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"The Descent"
"State of Emergency"
"Breaking Point"
"Non-Existence"
"Light Turns Black"
"Who Told Me"
"Obeisance"
"Disconnected"
"Compliant"
"Back (NYC)
"Working Man" (Rush cover)
"State Of Emergency" lyric video:
“The Descent” video:
"Non-Existence" lyric video:
"Breaking Point" lyric video: