PRONOSTIC Feat. FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, Former FIRST FRAGMENT Members Release "L'impureté Globale" Music Video

Montreal, Canada-based technical/progressive melodic death metal unit Pronostic has announced their upcoming sophomore album, Chaotic Upheaval. The album is set for release on Friday, May 12. Chaotic Upheaval sports cover art from Filip Ivanović who is known for his work with bands such as Origin, Beyond Creation, Cryptopsy, Augury, and many more. The album's superb production is courtesy of Cryptopsy guitarist Christopher Donaldson in Montreal. First single and music video for "L'impureté Globale” is streaming below.

Active since 2010, Pronostic made their mark live and in the studio early on with their well-received 2012 EP, Deviated Inner Spectrum. In 2015, the band released its debut album, An Atomic Decision, to critical acclaim worldwide. As is often the case when we grow older, there is less time for artistic pursuits and so Pronostic would continue on while in a hiatus of sorts for some time as its members remained busy with work and other obligations. Until the 2020 pandemic allowed the band to find the time to move forward with the creation of what would become Chaotic Upheaval.

Chaotic Upheaval is more than just the band's return, it is an evolution and expansion of their already established technical/progressive melodic death metal sound driven in part by the contributions of numerous new musicians. Joining the band's pre-existing members on Chaotic Upheaval is Killitorous, ex-Ignominy fretless bassist extraordinaire Xavier Sperdouklis. Francesco Ferrini from Fleshgod Apocalypse performs with the band for the first time as well and adds a new dimension to their sound with his beautiful piano playing and exquisite string arrangements. Session drums on the album were recorded by renowned drummer Samuel Santiago who is known for his drumming with Gorod, First Fragment, Black Crown Initiate, and many others. A litany of killer guest spots add even more to the effort but are so numerous that they are listed in full below in order to cover everyone involved.

At its core, Chaotic Upheaval musically splits the difference between Obscura at their most melodic and Death inspired, and Beyond Creation at their most progressive death metal driven, bombastic fretless bass-focused, and groove-inflected. The end result will appeal heavily to fans of both of those bands but will also be loved (and remind many a listener) of the multi-faceted approach to technical/progressive melodic death metal explored by Allegaeon and Augury. The album will also appeal to fans of other bands that Pronostic cites as having influenced Chaotic Upheaval which includes Cattle Decapitation, Lorna Shore, Ne Obliviscaris, Virvum, and Irreversible Mechanism.

Pronostic comments on the release of Chaotic Upheaval:

"Our new album is a representation of several problems that people are going through every day. We are evolving on many levels, but regressing in other ways. People are being divided and choose to believe in comforting lies than hurtful truths. Chaotic Upheaval was inspired by the last couple of years, which have been difficult times for most of us. The lyrics on the album discuss topics such as mental health struggles, sickness, pollution, regrets that consume us, difficult relationships, and modern political and technology-related ills that seem to ail us.

“We hope that our new content will allow people to sit back and reflect on these sensitive subjects. We want them to know that they are not alone and hopefully are able to help individuals that are going through difficult moments in their lives to find a glimmer of hope and light at the end of the tunnel."

Tracklisting:

“Indefinite Continuity”

“Massive Disillusion”

“Conclusion Impromptue”

“Concealed Parasite”

“Waves”

“Bare And Wretched”

“L'impureté Globale”

“Drained By Remorse”

“The Pure Celestial Being”

“Abstract Entity”

“L'impureté Globale” video:

Pronostic - Chaotic Upheaval Line up:

Charles ''Butcher'' Pilotte - Low Vocals / Guitar

Alex Lauzon - High Vocals / Guitar

Xavier Sperdouklis - Fretless Bass (Killitorous, ex-Ignominy)

Samuel Santiago - Session Drummer (ex-First Fragment, ex-Gorod)

Francesco Ferrini - Keyboards & String arrangements (Fleshgod Apocalypse) on track 1, 4, 6, 7,10

Guest Musicians:

Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy) - Guitar Solo on "Concealed Parasite"

Marc Roy - (Killitorous) Guitar Solo on "Concealed Parasite" (Killitorous)

Sam Hampell - Saxophone on "Massive Disillusion"

Morane Chabot - Guitar Solo on "Massive Disillusion"

Alex Pelletier - Guest Vocals on "Massive Disillusion" & "Bare And Wretched"

Fannie Tassé Lessard - Guest Vocal on Massive Disillusion" & "Bare And Wretched"

Krissy O'Shaughnessy - Guest Vocal on "Massive Disillusion" & "Bare And Wretched"