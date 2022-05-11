Pros And Cons Of Black Friday

Every year Black Friday sale season brings a wave of excitement for shopaholics all over the world. Black Friday sales mark Thanksgiving as the sale begins right after Thanksgiving. Black Friday is a Friday following Thanksgiving in most countries, particularly the United States. In addition, Black Friday is a sale to start shopping for Christmas.

The history behind the term Black Friday is the event that occurred in America in 1869. Remembered by the Panic of 1869, the incident occurred when financiers tried to corner the gold market with Ulysses S. Grant's administration. When Ulysses, then president, learned about this, he ordered a large amount of gold, which caused prices to drop 18%. People lost and gained fortune in a single day due to that proliferation of gold.

Sales after Thanksgiving are gaining popularity nowadays. Not only in the United States but also worldwide, people enjoy drastic sales for the preparation of Christmas. Stores and markets offer great sales deals and remain open for a more extended period to welcome their customers. But have you ever pondered upon the reason why these stores and brands offer their products at low prices? What benefit do they get from it? In the era of commercialism and capitalism, it is out of the question that these sales might be for the sole benefit of the customers to fully enjoy shopping before Christmas.

By looking at some pros and cons of the Black Friday sale, we will learn the reasons and agendas behind this drastic sale of the year.



Pros of Black Friday Sale

Black Friday have numerous advantages, such as they bring offers on budgets.

Alluring Deals

Some stores and brands offer tempting deals. Some people find it a great opportunity to buy gifts for friends and family. Moreover, those who cannot buy similar products on regular days have this chance to buy their favourite products at a reasonable price. People usually do their research work ahead of this sale to decide where to buy their favourite products.

You Get What You Buy!

Black Friday offers authentic products for half of a price, and buyers have the opportunity to go and get what they want. And if you prefer to shop offline, you get to see, feel and touch the goods they want to buy rather than wait for the products to arrive online.

Hang out with Friends and Family

Black Friday is also a source of happiness and excitement for those who want to spend time with their friends and family. People go out with their friends and loved ones to experience reasonable price shopping as well as hang out with them. It is an occasion of spirit and enthusiasm that brings everyone one and offers enjoyment.

An Employment Opportunity

Black Friday is a significant source of employment opportunity for retail employees. They get a chance to make extra bucks while working on holidays, and employers have to pay their employees for overtime. In this way, retail employees can also create their family holiday joyful.

Cons of Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is not all about the advantages, but there are the downsides too:

Consumerism

Paradoxically Black Friday comes right after Thanksgiving and sabotages the sole purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving. The concept behind Thanksgiving is to be grateful for everything you have enjoyed throughout the year. A few hours later, you complain about not having enough resources to complete the shopping list you have prepared for the Black Friday sale. The whole idea behind Black Friday sales is to promote the acquisition of consumer products and hence flourish the idea of consumerism. This ideology enhances disparity in masses with limited income and cannot prodigally spend their money buying products even on sale.

Compromise on Quality

There is no doubt that Black Friday brings forth some great deals to enjoy before Christmas, but it must be taken into consideration that, on the one hand, buyers enjoy products at affordable prices. However, on the other hand, Black Friday deals are not always buyer-friendly, and sometimes they sell low-quality products to cut production costs. So there is no surety that you get a quality product, and there are positive chances that the items you buy from the sale are not durable and up to the mark.

Possibility of Accidents

This is probably the biggest flaw of the Black Friday sale in that it increases the possibility of accidents. It is impossible to control an overexcited group of people, and we hear every year in news reports that things often get out of control. Furthermore, Black Friday offers sales and discounts for a limited time period, so a huge number of people go out shopping and this turn out of people usually becomes chaotic.

Finally, one cannot deny the significance of the Black Friday sale. It enables people to buy their desired products at one time of year, and usually, people wait for this sale to buy what they have desired the whole year. Moreover, many people can make extra money by working extra hours, which is an excellent employment opportunity. However, aspects of consumerism and violence couldn't be overlooked; therefore, people are advised to keep their and others safety on priority as human lives matter the most.