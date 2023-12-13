PSYCHLONA Sign With Magnetic Eye Records; “Liberty” Music Video Released

Psychlona have set their signatures under a multi-album deal with Magnetic Eye Records, with the British desert rockers planning to release their fourth album via the label later in 2024.

In celebration of joining Magnetic Eye, Psychlona also release a new video single today.

"We are stoked to be joining Magnetic Eye,” guitarist and singer Phil Hey writes on behalf of the band. "We had a few offers on the table but we all knew that this label was the way we wanted to go. We have already worked with label director Jadd Shickler under various guises over the past few years and he has become a trusted confidant and friend. That was probably our primary reason, very closely followed by the fact that Magnetic Eye has a great roster including Greenleaf, who are one of my all-time favourite bands. It made perfect sense. We're looking forward to a long relationship with Jadd and the guys!"

Jadd Shickler welcomes Psychlona: "I've been working with Psychlona for several years in different capacities, and admire the fast leaps forward they've taken in a short time", the Magnetic Eye director explains. "In 2020, they gave even Lowrider and Elephant Tree some tough competition for a lot of folks' favorite record that year. Then they played back to back at Psycho Las Vegas, and I saw people go crazy for them firsthand. I dig their effortless desert vibe despite the guys being as British as it gets, and I love the dynamic they bring to our carefully curated roster of driven, sonically unique acts. I can hardly wait to hear what they'll do on their first full album for us next year!"