PSYCHLONA To Release Warped Vision Album In September; "Jasmine" Music Video Streaming

British desert rockers Psychlona drop the relentlessly pounding and groovy video single, "Jasmine", from their forthcoming new full-length, Warped Vision, scheduled for release on September 27 via Magnetic Eye Records.

The video for "Jasmine" was filmed en route to, from and at the Stoned from the Underground Festival, Alperstedter See, Germany in July 2024.

Psychlona comment: "This track is referred to by Izak's brother as 'the best song that you've ever played bass on' and 'Jasmine' is indeed a heavily thick-stringed affair", drummer Scott Frankling reveals on behalf of the band. "I even venture to unashamedly call it a head-nodding chug-athon. We just immediately fell into it and the whole song came together quite easily – even the dueling guitar bit."

Watch the video below, and pre-order the new album here

Tracklisting:

"Jasmine"

"Let's Go"

"Smoke"

"Cut Loose"

"Topanga"

"Kaleidoscope"

"Split"

"Magic Carpet"

"Jasmine" video:

"Let's Go" video:

Lineup:

Phil Hey – guitar, vocals

Martin Wiseman – lead guitar, backing vocals

Ian 'Izak' Buxton – bass guitar

Scott Frankling – drums