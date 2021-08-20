Psycho Classic - Psycho Las Vegas Founders To Host Post-Fest Golf Tournament Monday

On Monday, August 23, following this year’s edition of Psycho Las Vegas, the glorious greens of Las Vegas' famous Bali Hai Golf Club will play host to the first ever Psycho Classic golf tournament. The course will be crawling with artists, industry friends, diehard fans, and so much more.

Swing for the chance to win a $100,000 cash prize in Psycho Classic’s Hole-In-One Challenge. Enjoy live performances by fan favorites the Polyrhythmics as they send tunes cruising down the fairway. And of course, drive for the green to take home the grand prize with your foursome of fate. There will be prizes, loot, drink, food, and contests for golfers, gamblers, pros and joes, headbangers, punks, goths, and maybe even a celebrity or two. The inaugural Psycho Classic Golf Tournament is just a stone’s throw away from Psycho Las Vegas’ home of Mandalay Bay.

Head here to register.

Tournament Entry Includes:

-- Eighteen holes on the Bali Hai Golf Course – reimagined by the curators of Psycho Las Vegas

-- Premium golf cart with a Bluetooth speaker and ice chest (two players per cart)

-- Inaugural Psycho Classic tote full of limited-edition swag, collectibles, and custom golf cessories -- Participation in all on-course Psycho Classic golf experiences and challenges

-- Entry into the $100,000 Hole-In-One Challenge on the Par-3 16th Hole

-- Endless enjoyment of the Psycho Helles Lager from CraftHaus Brewery

-- Entrance to the only Polyrhythmics golf course jam session ever

-- Non-stop music and DJ sets from Psycho Unlimited’s favorite purveyors of rock n' roll

-- Open bar and delectable food at the reception following the tournament

-- The chance to win the first-ever set of sterling silver Psycho Classic Champion Rings and Inaugural Classic Trophy