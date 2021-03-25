PSYCHOSEXUAL Featuring Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER Release New Single / Lyric Video "Devil From Hell"

In 2020, Jeremy Spencer - former drummer and co-founding member of Five Finger Death Punch - unleashed a new project stemmed from the darker corners of his psyche with the industrial-tinged gothic rock band PsychoSexual. Taking the persona of front man Devil Daddy, Spencer has created a dauntless soundscape for listeners that is equal parts horror and fantasy. They have released a new single, "Devil From Hell". Check out the official lyric video below.

Spencer: "It announces we're basically coming here to kill it as much as we can. I found my own way and made my stance. This is the best way to introduce the world to this band. We're ready to make a fucking wave."

The song will appear on the band's forthcoming second album, due out this spring.

PsychoSexual released their debut album, Torch The Faith, in July 2020, but during a March 2021 appearance on Drag The Waters: The Pantera Podcast, Spencer revealed "I wish this would have been the first thing that we dropped. Nobody even really knows much about the other music, which I do like, but I think this is more appropriate of where we kind of wanna debut; this is what I wanted to be the first thing. So it's kind of like a reboot; we're starting over. I'll release the other music down the road again, but this second record will technically be our first."

Check out the complete podcast episode here. Go to the PsychoSexual's official Facebook page here for updates.