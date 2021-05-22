PSYCHOSEXUAL Featuring Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER Release New Single / Lyric Video "The Torture Never Stops"

Psychosexual, featuring former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer on vocals as the Devil Daddy character, will release their new album, Unholy Hymns For The Children, on July 2. They have released a new song, "The Torture Never Stops"; check out the official lyric video below.

"Unholy Hymns For The Children is just as unholy for everyone else, but we wanted to piss off Walmart, so we named it that," Spencer says. "This record is the first of many, so haters get ready to hate and fans get ready to experience what's been missing from rock 'n' roll for a long time."

The band recently dropped the official video for the explosive and anthemic new single "Devil From Hell." Watch the clip below:

Psychosexual find the devilish crossroads between the crunch of White Zombie, the synth wizardry of Gary Numan, and the orgasmic goth of Type O Negative and cultivate their own signature style.