PSYCHOSEXUAL Premier "Devil From Hell" Music Video; Unholy Hymns For The Children Album Available In May

Psychosexual, featuring former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer on vocals as the Devil Daddy character, continues to set this world on fire. The band has dropped the official video for the explosive and anthemic new single, "Devil From Hell".

"While getting in makeup and looking at the shot list, it read 'Bottle Breaking Shot,'" Spencer says. "You know it's gonna be a fun video when you get whiskey bottles broken over the top of your head."

About the track, Spencer previously said, "It announces we're basically coming here to kill it as much as we can. I found my own way and made my stance. This is the best way to introduce the world to this band. We're ready to make a fucking wave."

The song will appear on the band's forthcoming album, Unholy Hymns For The Children, due out May 14.

Psychosexual find the devilish crossroads between the crunch of White Zombie, the synth wizardry of Gary Numan, and the orgasmic goth of Type O Negative and cultivate their own signature style.