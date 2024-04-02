PSYCHOTIC WALTZ Announce Comprehensive Back Catalogue Reissue Campaign

After having successfully released their 5th studio album The God-Shaped Void in 2020 via InsideOutMusic, US progressive metal pioneers and innovators Psychotic Waltz are now finally making their entire high-quality catalogue available again on LP/CD formats worldwide via the label too.

Across two chapters of reissues with street dates in May & July 2024, the band’s classic first four albums – A Social Grace (1990), Into The Everflow (1992), Mosquito (1994, now with new artwork by Travis Smith) and Bleeding (1996) – will be available newly remastered by Patrick W. Engel / Temple Of Disharmony as 2CD Digipaks with tons of rare or previously unreleased bonus material as well as expanded layouts.

The main albums will additionally be re-issued as Ltd. Gatefold coloured LP editions on 180g vinyl. An additional demo rarities compilation (of some of the bonus material) entitled To Chase The Stars (Demos 1987 - 1989) will also be made available as Ltd. Gatefold 2LP edition, making this re-issue campaign an exciting and indispensable project for both longtime connoisseurs of the band as well as more recent, new-generation members of the ever-growing progressive music community.

Psychotic Waltz checked in with the following comment about this reissue campaign:

“We are not only excited, but also greatly humbled and honored that InsideOutMusic have allowed us to bring forth what we feel are the definitive versions of our first four albums. They sound better than ever, thanks to the meticulous mastering done by Patrick W. Engel, and the 2CD editions each feature a treasure trove of extras, most of which you probably never heard before now – or if you did, those tape-traded versions didn’t sound nearly this good. And if you’re more of a vinyl person, having all our early demos compiled on a double-LP set is something we never would have expected when the five of us first started playing together as teenagers nearly 40 years ago under the name of Aslan. May you all have as much fun going through these reissues as we did putting them together.” - Dan, Brian, Ward, Norm and Devon

All reissues are available for preorder here.

A Social Grace (Reissue 2024) – Out: May 31, 2024

- Ltd. 2CD Digipak (Bonus CD: 15 demo and rehearsal tracks / 76 min)

- Ltd. Gatefold lemon colored 2LP

- Ltd. Gatefold lilac 2LP (500x copies)

Tracklisting:

CD1 (Album - Remastered)

“…And The Devil Cried”

“Halo Of Thorns”

“Another Prophet Song”

“Successor”

“In This Place”

“I Remember”

“Sleeping Dogs”

“I Of The Storm”

“A Psychotic Waltz”

“Only In A Dream”

“Spiral Tower”

“Strange”

“Nothing”

CD2 (Bonus)

“…And The Devil Cried (Demo 1989)”

“Successor (Demo 1989)”

“Halo Of Thorns (Demo 1989)”

“I Of The Storm (Demo 1989)”

“Burn The Night (Rehearsal 1988)”

“I Of The Storm (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Halo Of Thorns (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Another Prophet Song (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Successor (Rehearsal 1988)”

“The Keeper (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Hanging On A String (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Back Again (Rehearsal 1988)”

...And The Devil Cried (Instrumental Rehearsal 1988)”

“Only In A Dream (Instrumental Rehearsal 1988)”

“I Remember (Rehearsal 1988)”

Into The Everflow (Reissue 2024) – Out: July 12, 2024

- Ltd. 2CD Digipak (Bonus CD: 14 demo tracks / 77 min)

- Ltd. Gatefold deep blood red LP

- Ltd. Gatefold apricot colored LP (500x copies)

Tracklisting:

CD1 (Album – Remastered)

“Ashes”

“Out Of Mind”

“Tiny Streams”

“Into The Everflow”

“Little People”

“Hanging On A String”

“Freakshow”

“Butterfly”

“Disturbing The Priest” (Black Sabbath cover)

CD2 (Bonus)

“Into The Everflow (Demo 1991)”

“Tiny Streams” (Demo 1991)”

“Little People” (Demo 1991)

“Hanging On A String (Demo 1991)

“Freakshow (Demo 1991)”

“Butterfly (Demo 1991)”

“To Chase The Stars (Aslan Demo 1987)”

“No Glory (Aslan Demo 1987)”

“Spiral Tower (Aslan Demo 1987)”

“The Fry Tape (Aslan Demo 1987)”

“Halo Of Thorns (8-Track Demo 1989)”

“…And The Devil Cried (8-Track Demo 1989)”

“Successor (8-Track Demo 1989)”

“I Of The Storm (8-Track Demo 1989)”

Mosquito (Reissue 2024) – Out: July 12, 2024

- Ltd. 2CD Digipak (Bonus CD: 21 demo and rehearsal tracks / 74 min)

- Ltd. Gatefold dark green LP

- Ltd. Gatefold blue LP (500x copies)

Tracklisting:

CD1 (Album – Remastered)

“Mosquito”

“Lovestone Blind”

“Haze One”

“Shattered Sky”

“Cold”

“All The Voices”

“Dancing In The Ashes”

“Only Time”

“Locked Down”

“Mindsong”

“Darkness”

CD2 (Bonus)

“Mosquito (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Love Stone Blind (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Locked Down (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Dancing In The Ashes (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Haze One (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Only Time (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“All The Voices (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Cold (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Shattered Sky (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Mindsong (Jam Room Demo 1993)”

“Haze One (Instrumental Outtake 1994)”

“Mindsong (Instrumental Outtake 1994)”

“Mosquito (Instrumental Outtake 1994)”

“Locked Down (Instrumental Outtake 1994)”

“All The Voices (Demo 1993)”

“The Fallen (Demo 1993)”

“Mindsong (Demo 1993)”

“Watching (Demo 1993)”

“Acoustic '91 (Outtake 1992)”

“Brian Acoustic (Outtake 1992)”

“Dark Idea (Outtake 1992)”

Bleeding (Reissue 2024) – Out: May 31, 2024

- Ltd. 2CD Digipak (Bonus CD: 16 demo and live tracks / 69 min)

- Ltd. Gatefold red LP

- Ltd. Gatefold mint colored LP (500x copies)

Tracklisting:

CD1 (Album – Remastered)

“Faded”

“Locust”

“Morbid”

“Bleeding”

“Need”

“Drift”

“Northern Lights”

“Sleep”

“My Grave”

“Skeleton”

“Freedom?”

CD2 (Bonus)

“Drift (Demo 1995)”

“Locust (Demo 1995)”

“Need (Demo 1995)”

“Christ Figure (Demo 1995)”

“Sleep (Demo 1995)”

“Faded (Demo 1995)”

“My Grave (Demo 1995)”

“Fly (Demo 1995)”

“Northern Lights (Demo 1995)”

“Bleeding (Demo 1995)”

“Skeleton (Demo 1995)”

“Morbid (Demo 1995)”

“A Psychotic Waltz” (Live At Katwijk 1991)

“Strange” (Live At Katwijk 1991)

“Diary Of A Madman” (Live At Katwijk 1991) (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

“I Am The Walrus” (Live At Katwijk 1991) (The Beatles cover)

To Chase The Stars (Demos 1987 - 1989) – Out: July 12, 2024

Compilation of 17 demo and rehearsal tracks (90 min)

- Ltd. Gatefold black 2LP

- Ltd. Gatefold white 2LP (500x copies)

Tracklisting:

LP1 – Side A

“…And The Devil Cried (Demo 1989)”

“Successor (Demo 1989)”

“Halo Of Thorns (Demo 1989)”

“I Of The Storm (Demo 1989)”

LP1 – Side B

“To Chase The Stars (Aslan Demo 1987)”

“No Glory (Aslan Demo 1987)”

“Spiral Tower (Aslan Demo 1987)”

“The Fry Tape (Aslan Demo 1987)”

LP2 – Side C

“Burn The Night (Rehearsal 1988)”

“I Of The Storm (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Halo Of Thorns (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Another Prophet Song (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Successor (Rehearsal 1988)”

LP2 – Side D

“The Keeper (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Hanging On A String (Rehearsal 1988)”

“Back Again (Rehearsal 1988)”

“I Remember (Rehearsal 1988)”

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)