PSYCROPTIC Debut "The Prophet's Council" Music Video

Australian extreme metal group, Psycroptic, have released a video for "The Prophet's Council", taken from the band's eighth studio album, Divine Council, out now via Prosthetic Records. Watch NJV Media-directed clip below:

Divine Council is an album that oozes confidence, maturity and a relaxed self-assurance befitting of a band with a rich legacy behind them, and an unconstrained future ahead of them. Order/save Divine Council at this location.

Divine Council tracklisting:

"Rend Asunder"

"A Fool's Errand"

"This Shadowed World"

"Enslavement"

"Ashes Of Our Empire"

"The Prophet's Council"

"Awakening"

"A Fragile Existence"

"Exitus"

"A Fool's Errand" video:

"Rend Asunder" video:

Lineup:

Jason Peppiatt - Vocals (studio and live)

Jason Keyser - Vocals (studio only)

Joe Haley - Guitar

Todd Stern - Bass

Dave Haley - Drums

(Photo - Michael Rankine)