PSYCROPTIC Debut "The Prophet's Council" Music Video
August 31, 2022, an hour ago
Australian extreme metal group, Psycroptic, have released a video for "The Prophet's Council", taken from the band's eighth studio album, Divine Council, out now via Prosthetic Records. Watch NJV Media-directed clip below:
Divine Council is an album that oozes confidence, maturity and a relaxed self-assurance befitting of a band with a rich legacy behind them, and an unconstrained future ahead of them. Order/save Divine Council at this location.
Divine Council tracklisting:
"Rend Asunder"
"A Fool's Errand"
"This Shadowed World"
"Enslavement"
"Ashes Of Our Empire"
"The Prophet's Council"
"Awakening"
"A Fragile Existence"
"Exitus"
"A Fool's Errand" video:
"Rend Asunder" video:
Lineup:
Jason Peppiatt - Vocals (studio and live)
Jason Keyser - Vocals (studio only)
Joe Haley - Guitar
Todd Stern - Bass
Dave Haley - Drums
(Photo - Michael Rankine)