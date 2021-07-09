PUDDLE OF MUDD – New Single “Just Tell Me” Released
July 9, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Puddle Of Mudd has dropped their new single “Just Tell Me” with an accompanying music video. The song comes from Welcome to Galvania, Puddle Of Mudd’s most recent release. The album is out now from Pavement Entertainment and available to stream digitally and on traditional formats.
Frontman Wes Scantlin says, “I love this song. ‘Just Tell Me’ is about falling in love…and when the relationship goes sideways, you’re just trying to do whatever you can to save it. Communication is key. It will heal your soul.”
In support of Welcome to Galvania, Puddle Of Mudd has announced upcoming US tour dates. The tour started July 3 in Savannah, GA, and concludes on November 20 in Ashwaubenon, WI. Puddle Of Mudd looks forward to being able to play live shows again with many venues in the US lifting COVID related restrictions.
Dates:
July
16 – Fort Worth, TX – Rail Club Live
21 – Jay, OK – MAO Event Center
22 – Kansasville, WI – 1175 Sports Park & Eatery
23 – Lombard, IL – Afterlife
24 – Grover Hill, OH – Wetzel Motor Club
August
6 – Sturgis, SD – Sturgis Buffalo Chip
7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato
13 – Gulfport, MS – Marina Cantina
19 – Laconia, NH – Granite State Music Hall
20 – Batavia, NY – Batavia Downs
21 – Bethel, PA – Pat Garett Amphitheatre
22 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall at Greasy Luck
September
3 – Katy, TX – Wildcatter Saloon
4 – El Paso, TX – University of Texas at El Paso (Pre-Game Show)
5 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma
18 – Frenchtown, NJ – Arties Bar & Grill
24 – Jerseyville, IL – Hillbillie Ranch
October
15 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop
29 – Cleveland, OH – The Odeon
November
13 – Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre
20 – Ashwaubenon, WI – Epic Event Center