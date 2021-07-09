PUDDLE OF MUDD – New Single “Just Tell Me” Released

Puddle Of Mudd has dropped their new single “Just Tell Me” with an accompanying music video. The song comes from Welcome to Galvania, Puddle Of Mudd’s most recent release. The album is out now from Pavement Entertainment and available to stream digitally and on traditional formats.

Frontman Wes Scantlin says, “I love this song. ‘Just Tell Me’ is about falling in love…and when the relationship goes sideways, you’re just trying to do whatever you can to save it. Communication is key. It will heal your soul.”

In support of Welcome to Galvania, Puddle Of Mudd has announced upcoming US tour dates. The tour started July 3 in Savannah, GA, and concludes on November 20 in Ashwaubenon, WI. Puddle Of Mudd looks forward to being able to play live shows again with many venues in the US lifting COVID related restrictions.

Dates:

July

16 – Fort Worth, TX – Rail Club Live

21 – Jay, OK – MAO Event Center

22 – Kansasville, WI – 1175 Sports Park & Eatery

23 – Lombard, IL – Afterlife

24 – Grover Hill, OH – Wetzel Motor Club

August

6 – Sturgis, SD – Sturgis Buffalo Chip

7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

13 – Gulfport, MS – Marina Cantina

19 – Laconia, NH – Granite State Music Hall

20 – Batavia, NY – Batavia Downs

21 – Bethel, PA – Pat Garett Amphitheatre

22 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall at Greasy Luck

September

3 – Katy, TX – Wildcatter Saloon

4 – El Paso, TX – University of Texas at El Paso (Pre-Game Show)

5 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

18 – Frenchtown, NJ – Arties Bar & Grill

24 – Jerseyville, IL – Hillbillie Ranch

October

15 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

29 – Cleveland, OH – The Odeon

November

13 – Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre

20 – Ashwaubenon, WI – Epic Event Center