PURE REASON REVOLUTION Launch Music Video For New Single "Dead Butterfly"

Pure Reason Revolution will release their fifth studio album, Above Cirrus, on May 6 via InsideOutMusic. The is the follow-up to 2020’s Eupnea, which was the band’s first record since reuniting in 2019.

This time around, Jon Courtney, Chloë Alper & Greg Jong (who returns as a full-time member for the first time since the Cautionary Tales For The Brave EP) find themselves adapting to a world that is radically changing before their eyes, and on this new record, exorcising the isolation and uncertainty in search of something greater.

The band recently completed their first European tour in nearly 13 years, and ahead of the new album's imminent release, they have launched a video for the latest track, "Dead Butterfly".

Jon Courtney comments: “We started living on some land in Brandenburg in a small primitive hut . It was a safe place with all that was going on around. We spent a lot of time on our patch in nature & one day my daughter came across a in injured, dying butterfly. She was sorrowful to see it die & we couldn’t help. The track stemmed from that. This thing of absolute beauty, passing away. Then we stumble across a caterpillar. Discovery, creation & life breathes on. This probably sees us at our heaviest. Bring Me The Horizon meets Smashing Pumpkins meets Fleetwood Mac.”

Above Cirrus will be released as Limited CD, Gatefold LP+CD & as Digital Download, featuring beautiful cover artwork by artist Jill Tegan Doherty, who previously created the cover for Eupnea.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Our Prism"

"New Kind Of Evil"

"Phantoms"

"Cruel Deliverance"

"Scream Sideways"

"Dead Butterfly"

"Lucid"

"Phantoms" video:

"New Kind Of Evil" video: