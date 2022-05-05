PURE REASON REVOLUTION Release Above Cirrus Interview, Part 2; Video
May 5, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Pure Reason Revolution will release their fifth studio album, Above Cirrus, on Friday (May 6) via InsideOutMusic. The is the follow-up to 2020’s Eupnea, which was the band’s first record since reuniting in 2019.
This time around, Jon Courtney, Chloë Alper & Greg Jong (who returns as a full-time member for the first time since the Cautionary Tales For The Brave EP) find themselves adapting to a world that is radically changing before their eyes, and on this new record, exorcising the isolation and uncertainty in search of something greater.
Part 2 of the interview series, in Jon Courtney discusses the album, is now available. Watch two segments below:
Above Cirrus will be released as Limited CD, Gatefold LP+CD & as Digital Download, featuring beautiful cover artwork by artist Jill Tegan Doherty, who previously created the cover for Eupnea.
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Our Prism"
"New Kind Of Evil"
"Phantoms"
"Cruel Deliverance"
"Scream Sideways"
"Dead Butterfly"
"Lucid"
"Dead Butterfly video:
"Phantoms" video:
"New Kind Of Evil" video: