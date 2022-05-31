PURE REASON REVOLUTION Release Above Cirrus Track By Track Video: "Lucid"

Pure Reason Revolution released their fifth studio album, Above Cirrus, on May 6 via InsideOutMusic. The is the follow-up to 2020’s Eupnea, which was the band’s first record since reuniting in 2019.

This time around, Jon Courtney, Chloë Alper & Greg Jong (who returns as a full-time member for the first time since the Cautionary Tales For The Brave EP) find themselves adapting to a world that is radically changing before their eyes, and on this new record, exorcising the isolation and uncertainty in search of something greater.

In the new video below, Jon Courtney talks about the track "Lucid":

Above Cirrus is released as Limited CD, Gatefold LP+CD & as Digital Download, featuring beautiful cover artwork by artist Jill Tegan Doherty, who previously created the cover for Eupnea. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Our Prism"

"New Kind Of Evil"

"Phantoms"

"Cruel Deliverance"

"Scream Sideways"

"Dead Butterfly"

"Lucid"

"Dead Butterfly" video:

"Phantoms" video:

"New Kind Of Evil" video: