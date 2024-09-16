PUSCIFER, A PERFECT CIRCLE And PRIMUS Announce "Sessanta V2.0" Spring 2025 Tour; Video Trailer

Sessanta, the sold-out tour that brought Puscifer, Primus and A Perfect Circle together - not only sharing the stage but also swapping musicians throughout an unforgettable evening celebrating Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday - returns for a six-week US trek in spring 2025.

“The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison,” Keenan shares. “Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in.”

While each group performs their distinctive sets, the musicians continually rotate throughout the night. Primus members join Puscifer’s performance, A Perfect Circle’s bandmates pop up during Primus’ set, and so on. Special guests on the previous performances included Troy Van Leeuwen, James Iha, Sean Lennon, Paz Lenchantin, and Keenan’s Tool bandmates: Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, and Adam Jones.

A commemorative Sessanta E.P.P.P. was released earlier this year, featuring one new track from A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus, each co-written by Keenan.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, September 20, at 10 AM, local time with VIP options available via Tour.puscifer.com. Artist pre-sales start Wednesday at 10 AM, local time, running through September 19 at 10 PM, local time, using the following codes: Puscifer - KNOCKKNOCK, A Perfect Circle: BIRTHDAY, and Primus – FOOL.

Sessanta V2.0 dates:

April

24 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

25 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

29 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

May

1 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

4 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

6 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

14 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

24 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

25 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

29 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June

1 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

3 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

6 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7 - Auburn (Seattle), WA - White River Amphitheatre