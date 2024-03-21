PUSCIFER, A PERFECT CIRCLE And PRIMUS Announce The Sessanta E.P.P.P.; Video

As Sessanta’s April 2 launch inches closer, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus have announced the Sessanta E.P.P.P. (March 29, Puscifer Entertainment), a three-song release featuring one new song from each of the bands with all three tracks co-written by Maynard James Keenan.

The EP, which will be performed live on the upcoming dates, is available digitally and on vinyl, with pre-orders available now via Sessantalive.com. The webstore exclusive vinyl variant is on glow-in-the-dark vinyl with red and yellow swirls with the b-side featuring an etching of the Sessanta mascot, Cerbero. The signed, tour-exclusive variant is limited to 75 copies per night and features the three tracks on the a-side along with instrumental versions of the trio of songs on the b-side. A different color variant will be exclusive to each show and showcased daily on the bands’ socials.

Sessanta is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, Cinquanta, which was originally a one-time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Maynard James Keenan’s landmark 50th birthday, Sessanta celebrates the Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman as he turns 60.

The tour’s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other’s performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” Keenan said of the dates that also sees A Perfect Circle’s first live performances since 2018. “Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.”

Sessanta E.P.P.P. tracklisting:

A Perfect Circle - “Kindred”

Puscifer - “No Angel”

Primus - “Pablo’s Hippos”

Sessanta dates:

April

2 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre

3 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre

5 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

6 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

12 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

18 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Bowl

21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

23 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

30 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

4 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium