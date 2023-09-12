Puscifer Entertainment Presents Sessanta, Featuring PUSCIFER, A PERFECT CIRCLE And PRIMUS; Limited Engagement Tour Resurrects And Expands 2014’s Fabled Cinquanta Performance; Video Trailer

Sessanta, an untraditional tour that sees Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus joining forces, and sharing band members, is slated for April of 2024.

The Western US outing is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, Cinquanta, which was originally a one-time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Maynard James Keenan’s landmark 50th birthday, Sessanta celebrates the Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman as he turns 60.

Sessanta’s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other’s performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” says Keenan of the seven-date run that also sees A Perfect Circle’s first live performances since 2018. “Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.”

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, September 15, with VIP options available via Tour.puscifer.com.

Sessanta dates:

April

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

18 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Bowl

21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

23 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre