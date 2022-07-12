PUSCIFER Extends North American Tour, Releases "Bullet Train ToIowa" Remix Video

Puscifer, the Arizona-born band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round have extended their Existential Reckoning tour, announcing a fall leg that sees the theatrically-infused concert experience adding six weeks of additional performances including the group’s first Canadian outings in support of the critically-acclaimed album.

News of the dates arrives as the band wrapped up their first trek in support of the 2020 album, a month-long outing that saw Puscifer bring audiences their largest scale productions to date, performing at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Brooklyn’s Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Puscifer also recently released a two-song single featuring re-imagined versions of “Bullet Train To Iowa” and ”The Underwhelming” from Existential Reckoning. The new mixes come from Keenan’s A Perfect Circle bandmates Billy Howerdel (“Bullet Train To Iowa”) and James Iha (“The Underwhelming”). A Meats Meier-created video for “Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-Imagined by Billy Howerdel)” was released this morning. Watch below:

The audio companion to the 2021 livestream event, “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer,” is available for the first time ever on vinyl, and DVD/CD as of June 15. The 11-song collection can be purchased directly from Puscifer.com, as well as indie retailers. The film is currently available for streaming/downloading via Puscifer TV.

Existential Reckoning tour dates:

October

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

15 - Reno, - Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

18 - Escondido, CA - California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

21 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

22 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena

25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

26 - Ft. Worth, TX - Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

28 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater

29 - Baton Rouge, LA - River Center Theatre

31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

November

1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

3 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall

4 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

7 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

8 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

13 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

19 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

22 - Prescott, AZ - Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time with VIP packages available simultaneously. For additional details, and ticketing links, visit Puscifer.com. Night Club opens on all dates.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)