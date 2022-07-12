PUSCIFER Extends North American Tour, Releases "Bullet Train ToIowa" Remix Video

July 12, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock puscifer maynard james keenan

PUSCIFER Extends North American Tour, Releases "Bullet Train ToIowa" Remix Video

Puscifer, the Arizona-born band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round have extended their Existential Reckoning tour, announcing a fall leg that sees the theatrically-infused concert experience adding six weeks of additional performances including the group’s first Canadian outings in support of the critically-acclaimed album.

News of the dates arrives as the band wrapped up their first trek in support of the 2020 album, a month-long outing that saw Puscifer bring audiences their largest scale productions to date, performing at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Brooklyn’s Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Puscifer also recently released a two-song single featuring re-imagined versions of “Bullet Train To Iowa” and ”The Underwhelming” from Existential Reckoning. The new mixes come from Keenan’s A Perfect Circle bandmates Billy Howerdel (“Bullet Train To Iowa”) and James Iha (“The Underwhelming”). A Meats Meier-created video for “Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-Imagined by Billy Howerdel)” was released this morning. Watch below:

The audio companion to the 2021 livestream event, “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot by Puscifer,” is available for the first time ever on vinyl, and DVD/CD as of June 15. The 11-song collection can be purchased directly from Puscifer.com, as well as indie retailers. The film is currently available for streaming/downloading via Puscifer TV.

Existential Reckoning tour dates:

October
13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
15 - Reno,  -  Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
18 - Escondido, CA - California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall
20 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)
21 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
22 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena
25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
26 - Ft. Worth, TX - Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
28 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater
29 - Baton Rouge, LA - River Center Theatre
31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

November
1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
3 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall
4 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
7 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
8 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
11 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
13 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
18 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
19 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
22 - Prescott, AZ - Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time with VIP packages available simultaneously. For additional details, and ticketing links, visit Puscifer.com. Night Club opens on all dates.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)



Featured Audio

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews