PUSCIFER Release DANIEL MARTIN DIAZ-Created Music Video For "Postulous" (Re-Imagined By Phantogram)

Puscifer, who recently shared Phantogram’s contribution to Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired (March 31, Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG): “Postulous" (Re-Imagined by Phantogram), release a Daniel Martin Diaz-created clip for the electrified track. Watch below.

Maynard James Keenan shares his thoughts on the serendipitous partnership: “The symbiotic relationship between Daniel Martin Diaz’s visual art and Puscifer’s sonic landscapes on Existential Reckoning, although accidental, is undeniable. Like sentient life forms separated at birth and reunited in the Arizona desert. The cherry on top is the new video he created to accompany the Phantogram ReWire of ‘Postulous.’ Blown away. Thank you, DMD.”

Building on the artwork that has surrounded the alien-infused Existential Reckoning, and its companion release Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, Diaz explains his approach to the clip: “The concept was to create a futuristic yet nostalgic vision inspired by the overall aesthetic of the music and Carina and Maynard's performance. I decided to use mind clairvoyance and telekinesis waveforms to convey their communication since their voices blend seamlessly in the recording. The video explores various themes, including invasion from other worlds, apocalyptic scenarios, pyramid mysteries, alien abduction, and advanced technologies.”

The video arrives as the band has confirmed a June 8 performance at the venerable, UK-based Download Festival. Puscifer was originally slated for a June 15 concert in London, but due to ongoing circumstances at Brixton Academy, that date has now been cancelled.

Puscifer have released a companion remix album for each of their four studio albums with Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired offering the most eclectic line-up to date. Featuring a track-for-track re-imagining of the 12 songs from the record, Puscifer band members Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen, reinterpret tracks from the prophetic, electro-laced release. Additional remixers include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the aforementioned Phantogram, drummer Sarah Jones and Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish, Queens of The Stone Age guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen with Gone is Gone’s Tony Hajjar, oft-Puscifer contributor Juliette Commagere, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails), BBC 1’s Daniel P. Carter, and Tool’s Justin Chancellor with The Crystal Method’s Scott Kirkland.

Album pre-orders, including several limited-edition vinyl variants, are available here.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired tracklisting:

"Bread and Circus" (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)

"Apocalyptical" (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

"The Underwhelming" (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)

"Grey Area" (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony Hajjar)

"Theorem" (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)

"UPGrade" (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)

"Bullet Train To Iowa" (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)

"Personal Prometheus" (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)

"A Singularity" (Re-imagined by Carina Round)

"Postulous" (Re-imagined by Phantogram)

"Fake Affront" (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)

"Bedlamite" (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)

Puscifer tour dates:

May

18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

23 - Asheville, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

28 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

30 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Main Theater

June

1 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore

2 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino

3 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

12 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

13 - Manchester UK - Manchester Academy

15 - London, UK - TBA

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

27 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

28 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

30 - Belfort, France - Eurockeennes Festival

July

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium Tilburg

2 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Club Razzmatazz

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive Festival

7 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

(Photo - Travis Shinn)