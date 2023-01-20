PUSCIFER Share BILLY HOWERDEL-Created Video For "A Singularity (Re-Imagined By Carina Round)"

Puscifer, who recently announced the March 31 release date of Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, a track-by-track re-imagination of their most recent album, Existential Reckoning, will roll out a series of “A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)” videos, crafted by friends, and family, beginning today with Billy Howerdel’s clip for the moving song.

Maynard James Keenan explains: “Upon hearing Carina’s rewire of ‘A Singularity,’ many of our extended family were moved and wanted to submit their own version of an accompanying video/film. I couldn’t decide which to use, so screw it. We’ll be releasing them one at a time over the next few weeks. Hope you enjoy them as much as we did.”

The official video, a Keenan-created clip, which focused on the song’s muse, his beloved dog MiHo, who passed in October 2021, arrived earlier this month. The additional videos include offerings by video director Odin Wadleigh, actor Yul Vásquez, visual artist Alisa Akay and Keenan’s daughter, Lei Li.

“In making this music video it was easy to get pulled into the landscape of this track,” says Howerdel of the inspiration for his video. “It screams of stillness, beauty and discourse. I barely made it back to earth.”

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired offers a track-for-track re-imagining of the 12 songs from Existential Reckoning. Puscifer band members Mitchell and Round, along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen reinterpret tracks from the prophetic, electro-laced record. The Academy Award-winning team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tackle “Apocalyptical” (Reznor has a co-writing credit with Maynard James Keenan and Mitchell on Puscifer’s 2009 song, “Potions”), Phantogram revamp “Postulous,” Drummer Sarah Jones and Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish tackle “”Theorem,” Queens of The Stone Age (and sometimes A Perfect Circle/Failure) guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen partners with his Gone is Gone bandmate, Tony Hajjar for “Grey Area,” while Tool’s Justin Chancellor and The Crystal Method’s Scott Kirkland join forces for “UPGrade.” Additional contributors include Juliette Commagere, who first appeared on Puscifer’s 2011 album Conditions of My Parole, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails), and BBC 1’s Daniel P. Carter.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired tracklisting:

"Bread and Circus" (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)

"Apocalyptical" (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

"The Underwhelming" (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)

"Grey Area" (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony Hajjar)

"Theorem" (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)

"UPGrade" (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)

"Bullet Train To Iowa" (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)

"Personal Prometheus" (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)

"A Singularity" (Re-imagined by Carina Round)

"Postulous" (Re-imagined by Phantogram)

"Fake Affront" (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)

"Bedlamite" (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)

Puscifer tour dates:

May

18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

23 - Asheville, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Center - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

28 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

30 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Main Theater

June

1 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore

2 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino

3 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

12 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

13 - Manchester UK - Manchester Academy

15 - London, UK - TBA

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

27 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

28 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

30 - Belfort, France - Eurockeennes Festival

July

1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium Tilburg

2 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Club Razzmatazz

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive Festival

7 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

(Photo - Travis Shinn)