PUSCIFER Usher In Halloween With “Global Probing” Concert Film; Video Trailer

Puscifer kick off the Halloween weekend on October 26 with the streaming event, “Global Probing,” a concert film that brings the band’s international Existential Reckoning tour into living rooms worldwide.

“’Global Probing’ should serve to dispel any deep state rumors that Puscifer, a.k.a. Pusciforce, are actually a super-secret government agency, posing as a Rock Music Band, searching for alien life forms living among us,” says Special Agent Dick Merkin.

“But seriously,” adds Maynard James Keenan, “we’re just a Rock Band. Seriously.”

Filmed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, AZ, Keenan, Special Agents Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, with Agents Greg Edwards and Gunnar Olsen, marry the setlist with an assortment of eye-popping visuals and sketches featuring Pusciverse characters Agent Dick Merkin and Billy D.

Puscifer is renowned for their re-imagining of the concert experience. Their thematic outings feature elaborate stage designs, multimedia projections, live skits, and unconventional lighting to create an atypical, and enthralling, experience for the audience.

“Global Probing” premieres on October 26 at 12 PM, Pacific/3 PM, Eastern/8 PM, UK/9 PM, EU, and remains available on-demand until November 1 at 6 AM, Eastern. Tickets as well as a selection of limited edition merchandise, including the “Global Probing” soundtrack on vinyl, exclusive to attendees, are available now via puscifertv.com. Early bird tickets are on-sale through October 20.