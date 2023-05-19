PYRAMAZE Debut "Alliance" Music Video Feat. AD INFINITUM Vocalist MELISSA BONNY

Danish/American band, Pyramaze, will release their new album, Bloodlines, on June 23 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the new single, "Alliance", featuring Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum, The Dark Side Of The Moon) on guest vocals, below.

The band comments: “'Alliance' is Pyramaze’s first collaboration with the ever so talented Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum, The Dark Side Of The Moon, Kamelot) and is the bands first true ballad since 'The Tides That Won’t Change' from the Contingent album. We are all so honoured and humbled that Melissa lent us her amazing talent for this epic collaboration.”

Pyramaze are an exceptional phenomenon in the international, heavy music scene: Their sound brings along numerous traditional melodic and progressive metal trademarks, but gets an immensely high recognition value by their unique feeling for great melodies. The band is known for their technical finesse and unique arrangements, often melodic and atmospheric, and frequently including complex guitar riffs and solos supported by synthetic sounds.

Bloodlines was recorded, mixed and mastered by Pyramaze guitarist and renowned producer, Jacob Hansen.

Tracklisting:

"Bloodlines"

"Taking What’s Mine"

"Fortress"

"Broken Arrow"

"Even If You’re Gone"

"Alliance"

"The Midnight Sun"

"Stop The Bleeding"

"The Mystery"

"Wolves OF The Sea"

