PYRAMAZE Debut Official Studio Video For Bloodlines Album Track "Taking What's Mine"

Danish/American band, Pyramaze, have released an official studio video for "Taking What's Mine", a track from the band's new album, Bloodlines, available via AFM Records. Watch the new clip below:

Pyramaze are an exceptional phenomenon in the international, heavy music scene: Their sound brings along numerous traditional melodic and progressive metal trademarks, but gets an immensely high recognition value by their unique feeling for great melodies. The band is known for their technical finesse and unique arrangements, often melodic and atmospheric, and frequently including complex guitar riffs and solos supported by synthetic sounds.

Bloodlines was recorded, mixed and mastered by Pyramaze guitarist and renowned producer, Jacob Hansen. Order the album here

Tracklisting:

"Bloodlines"

"Taking What’s Mine"

"Fortress"

"Broken Arrow"

"Even If You’re Gone"

"Alliance"

"The Midnight Sun"

"Stop The Bleeding"

"The Mystery"

"Wolves Of The Sea"

"Alliance" video:

"Fortress" video:

"Broken Arrow" video: