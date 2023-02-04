PYRAMAZE Return With New Single / Video "Broken Arrow"

Danish / American bashers Pyramaze have released "Broken Arrow", the first single from their forthcoming seventh album. Check out the official video below.

Melancholy Beast, the classic debut album from Pyramaze, was released on vinyl for the first time on November 11th, 2022 via Inner Wound Recordings. The album was originally released in 2004. Order here.

Michael Kammeyer comments: "Dear Pyra-Warriors! It's been a long time coming. But all good things take time! Finally, with the aid of the one and only Inner Wound Recordings, we will release a special limited-edition vinyl of our classic debut album Melancholy Beast, originally published back in 2004.

To make this release even more special, the first 100 copies ordered from the Inner Wound Store will include a beautiful art print by illustrator and comic artist extraordinaire Mr. Hans "Hanzo" Steinbach, where he has skillfully created his own interpretation of the Melancholy Beast character.

Personally, it gives me great pride that we have herewith completed the limited-edition vinyl-collection from the first three albums - the years when I was still an active member and captain of Pyramaze. So dear metalheads - don't be slow about it. Get your hands on this gem before your neighbor ;)"

Melancholy Beast vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Sleepy Hollow"

"Forsaken Kingdom"

"Melancholy Beast"

"Legend"

Side B

"The Journey"

"Until We Fade Away"

"Mighty Abyss"

"The Nature Of Triumph"

"Power Of Imagination"

Melancholy Beast was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Evergrey).

Pyramaze Melancholy Beast lineup:

Lance King - Vocals

Michael Kammeyer - Guitars

Morten Gade Sørensen - Drums

Jonah Weingarten - Keyboards

Niels Kvist - Bass