PYRAMAZE To Release Bloodlines Album In June; Music Video Posted For New Single "Fortress"

Danish/American band, Pyramaze, will release their new album, Bloodlines, on June 23 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the new single, "Fortress", below.

Pyramaze are an exceptional phenomenon in the international prog/power metal scene: Their sound brings along numerous traditional melodic/prog metal trademarks, but gets an immensely high recognition value by their unique feeling for great melodies - in connection with a certain open-mindedness for contemporary arrangements and further development.

Their new album, Bloodlines, is no exception. The first single, "Broken Arrow" (video below), is the epitome of what Pyramaze is about.

Bloodlines is rich in highlights and will fully amaze every fan of the band. On the song "Alliance", Pyramaze welcome a top-class duet guest with Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum).

Tracklisting:

"Bloodlines"

"Taking What’s Mine"

"Fortress"

"Broken Arrow"

"Even If You’re Gone"

"Alliance"

"The Midnight Sun"

"Stop The Bleeding"

"The Mystery"

"Wolves OF The Sea"

"Fortress" video:

"Broken Arrow" video: