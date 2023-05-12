PYREXIA Announce U.S. East Coast Tour Dates

Long Island, NY old school death metallers Pyrexia will be hitting the road this August for ten dates across the US East Coast in support of their re-recorded 25th-anniversary edition of System Of The Animal due on out June 6 via the band's own label Gravitas Entertainment.

On as support are Cerebral Incubation, Atoll, and Reeking Aura.

Dates:

August

3 - Huntingtown, MD - 611 Cafe

4 - Richmond, VA - Another Round

5 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone

6 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

7 - Jacksonville, FL - TBD

8 - Tampa Bay, FL - Brass Mug

9 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

10 - Atlanta, GA - TBD

11 - Newark, DE - Halftime Sports Pub

12 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

The 25th Anniversary edition of System Of The Animal was recorded with Pyrexia's current band lineup that consists of Chris Basile (Guitar), Shaun Kennedy (Bass), Jim Beach (Vocals), and John Glassbrenner (Drums) at Chapel Sound on Long Island, NY, and was mixed and mastered at Demigod Studios by Miguel Tereso. With System Of The Animal 25, Pyrexia provides the blueprint for OG Brutality. It's fierce, angry, and in your face. This album will not leave your playlist. So put on your moshing shoes for this one. Heads will be banging and elbows flying.

"This album was ahead of its time in 1997. I don't think a lot of people were ready for such a mix of Brutal Death Metal VS. Beatdown Hardcore. When people hear this material with the production we put together with Demigod Studio, combined with the fact that the music was written in the mid-90s. I think it puts Pyrexia in a whole new light for a lot of people. I think the songwriting is really going to stand out for listeners bored with bands that put out the same album over and over," says Basile.

System Of The Animal 25 is due out on June 6t via the band's label Gravitas Entertainment. Album pre-order (CD, vinyl) is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Confrontation"

"Downsized"

"System Of The Animal"

"Closure"

"Purging The Nemesis"

"Day One"

"Unscathed"

"G.F.Y.S. (Go Fuck Your Self)"

"Unscathed" lyric video:

(Photo - Jim Wertman)