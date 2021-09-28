QAALM Featuring Members Of ACT OF DEFIANCE, SEVEN SISTERS OF SLEEP Sign With Hypaethral Records

Los Angeles-based atmospheric funeral doom band, Qaalm, have joined forces with Toronto, Canada based record label, Hypaethral Records, to unleash their debut double LP, Resilience & Despair.

The first single, “Existence Asunder”, will be released as an edited version of the epic 20-minute album track with an accompanying music video. The full album is set for an early 2022 release, with specific details regarding pre-order and limited edition vinyl versions coming in the next couple of months.

Despite featuring current/former members of notable metal bands Act Of Defiance, Harassor, and Seven Sisters Of Sleep, no musical comparison can be made to Qaalm, who have forged a sound unlike any of the member’s previous efforts.

Combining the crushing heaviness of sludge, the melancholic harmonies of funeral doom, with the atmosphere and intensity of black metal, Qaalm have created a gloomy, depressive, and unique interpretation of the doom metal genre.

Formed in 2012, Hypaethral Records, are purveyors of doom and blackened metal. Qaalm are a perfect fit for the label, alongside the stalwarts of doom Olde, the blackened hardcore of Spread the Disease, the crust/black metal of Ramlord, and the suffocating drone of Gates.

Listen to the Qaalm demo here.

Lineup:

Pete Majors - Lead Vocals

Henry Derek Elis - Lead Guitars / Vocals

Brock Elmore - Rhythm Guitars / Vocals

David Huet - Bass

Dave Ferrara - Drums